Victor Wembanyama News: Swats eight shots against Sixers

Wembanyama had 26 points (9-19 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and eight blocks across 36 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the 76ers.

Eight blocks in a single game would be a career-defining moment for most NBA players. Not for Wembanyama, as it was his third-highest total of the season as he came into Monday's game off the heels of a 10-block performance against the Trail Blazers on Saturday. He also connected on six three-pointers for the fifth time this season. In the six games since his return from a back injury, Wembanyama has averaged 28.5 points on 48.2 percent shooting, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 5.7 blocks over 32.8 minutes per game.