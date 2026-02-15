Victor Wembanyama News: Valiant effort in All-Star Game
Wembanyama recorded 19 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and two rebounds across 10 minutes in Team World's 48-45 loss to Team Stripes in Game 3 of the All-Star Game tournament.
Wembanyama led his team in scoring in the decisive Game 3, but his missed three-point attempt at the buzzer sealed the loss. Wembanyama stood out in the team's opening contest as well, logging team highs of 14 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and three blocks. The star center came into All-Star Weekend averaging 26.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.5 steals in 29.3 minutes per contest over his last six regular-season appearances.
