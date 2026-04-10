Victor Wembanyama News: Will play Friday
Wembanyama (ribs) is available for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
Wembanyama sustained a left rib contusion in Monday's win over the 76ers but will return to action Friday following a one-game absence. With the star big man back in action, Luke Kornet is expected to slide to the second unit. Wembanyama has averaged 27.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.4 blocks and 1.1 steals across 28.2 minutes per showing over his last 10 appearances.
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