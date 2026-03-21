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Victor Wembanyama News: Will play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Wembanyama (ankle) will play Saturday against the Pacers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Wembanyama will play through a questionable tag related to right ankle soreness. In his last outing Thursday against the Suns, Wembanyama had 34 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
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