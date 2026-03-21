Victor Wembanyama News: Will play Saturday
Wembanyama (ankle) will play Saturday against the Pacers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Wembanyama will play through a questionable tag related to right ankle soreness. In his last outing Thursday against the Suns, Wembanyama had 34 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block.
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