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Victor Wembanyama News: Won't be suspended

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 10:45am

Wembanyama won't be suspended following his altercation with Naz Reid in Game 4, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Wembanyama was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul in the second quarter, but that will be the extent of his punishment. With the series tied at two wins apiece, Wembanyama will be in the lineup for Game 5.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
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