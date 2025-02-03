Vince Williams Injury: Deemed doubtful for Monday

Williams (ankle) has been upgraded to doubtful for Monday's game against the Spurs.

Williams was previously deemed week-to-week while he works his way back from a Grade 3 right ankle sprain sustained Nov. 19, but the fact that the Grizzlies are now listing him as doubtful ahead of Monday's contest suggests that he's nearing a return. Assuming he's out for Monday, Williams' next chance to play will arrive Wednesday against Toronto. Williams will likely be under a heavy minute restriction whenever he's cleared to suit up.