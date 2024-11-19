Fantasy Basketball
Vince Williams

Vince Williams Injury: Doesn't return against Denver

RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Williams (ankle) closed with four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and five rebounds in seven minutes during Tuesday's 122-110 loss to the Nuggets.

Williams was considered doubtful to return after exiting Tuesday's contest with 3:14 remaining in the second quarter due to a right ankle injury and didn't see any more action. The 24-year-old forward's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with Philadelphia.

Vince Williams
Memphis Grizzlies
