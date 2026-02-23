Vince Williams headshot

Vince Williams Injury: Exits with knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Williams won't return to Monday's game against the Rockets after suffering a left knee injury. He recorded one point (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in eight minutes before departing.

Williams looked to hyperextend his left knee after being barreled into by Tari Eason, and Williams needed assistance making his way off the court after the play. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but Utah ruled him out for the rest of the night shortly after he exited. Brice Sensabaugh and Svi Mykhailiuk should be next in line to pick up minutes with Williams sidelined.

Vince Williams
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vince Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vince Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
Author Image
Dan Bruno
31 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
31 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
Author Image
Dan Bruno
45 days ago