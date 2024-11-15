Vince Williams Injury: Goes through shootaround
Williams (lower leg) went through shootaround ahead of Friday's game versus the Warriors, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeall reports.
Williams is officially listed as questionable for Friday's contest after missing Memphis' first 12 games while recovering from a left tibial stress reaction. However, Williams' participation in shootaround is a good sign of his availability against Golden State.
