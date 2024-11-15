Fantasy Basketball
Vince Williams Injury: Goes through shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Williams (lower leg) went through shootaround ahead of Friday's game versus the Warriors, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeall reports.

Williams is officially listed as questionable for Friday's contest after missing Memphis' first 12 games while recovering from a left tibial stress reaction. However, Williams' participation in shootaround is a good sign of his availability against Golden State.

