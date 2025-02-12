Fantasy Basketball
Vince Williams headshot

Vince Williams Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Williams is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers with left knee soreness.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and the Grizzlies could hold both Williams and Ja Morant (knee) out of this contest so they can get extended rest during the All-Star break. If Williams is held out, GG Jackson could potentially step into a larger role for the Grizzlies.

Vince Williams
Memphis Grizzlies
