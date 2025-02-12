Vince Williams Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Williams is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers with left knee soreness.
Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and the Grizzlies could hold both Williams and Ja Morant (knee) out of this contest so they can get extended rest during the All-Star break. If Williams is held out, GG Jackson could potentially step into a larger role for the Grizzlies.
