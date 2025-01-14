Vince Williams Injury: Lacks clear return timeline

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Monday that Williams (ankle) is progressing well and is expected to be cleared for full-court basketball activities later this week but remains without a clear timeline for returning to game action, Rob Fischer of FanDuel Sports Network Southeast reports.

Williams has been out since Nov. 19 with a Grade 3 right ankle sprain. After he was re-evaluated four weeks later, the Grizzlies then announced that Williams would likely need 3-to-6 weeks to ramp up and make his return to game action. Williams has now reached the three-week mark since being re-evaluated, and based on the update provided by Jenkins, the third-year forward may be trending closer to the six-week mark for his return. The Grizzlies will see how he responds to full-court work this week before potentially clearing him for full-contact, 5-on-5 practices at some point in the second half of January.