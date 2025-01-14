Fantasy Basketball
Vince Williams Injury: Lacks clear return timeline

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Monday that Williams (ankle) is progressing well and is expected to be cleared for full-court basketball activities later this week but remains without a clear timeline for returning to game action, Rob Fischer of FanDuel Sports Network Southeast reports.

Williams has been out since Nov. 19 with a Grade 3 right ankle sprain. After he was re-evaluated four weeks later, the Grizzlies then announced that Williams would likely need 3-to-6 weeks to ramp up and make his return to game action. Williams has now reached the three-week mark since being re-evaluated, and based on the update provided by Jenkins, the third-year forward may be trending closer to the six-week mark for his return. The Grizzlies will see how he responds to full-court work this week before potentially clearing him for full-contact, 5-on-5 practices at some point in the second half of January.

