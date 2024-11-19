Fantasy Basketball
Vince Williams headshot

Vince Williams Injury: Leaves early with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 20, 2024 at 7:39am

Williams recorded four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and five rebounds in seven minutes during Tuesday's 122-110 loss to the Nuggets before exiting the game with 3:14 remaining in the second quarter due to a right ankle injury.

The Grizzlies labeled Williams as doubtful to return shortly after he suffered the injury, and he ultimately didn't see any action in the second half. The Grizzlies will close out a back-to-back set Wednesday against the 76ers, and it wouldn't be surprising if Williams ended up missing that game.

Vince Williams
Memphis Grizzlies
