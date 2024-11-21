Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Vince Williams headshot

Vince Williams Injury: Out at least four weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 3:38pm

The Grizzlies announced Thursday that Williams has been diagnosed with a Grade 3 right ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks.

Williams suffered his ankle injury during the second quarter of Tuesday's game versus the Nuggets and will now be sidelined for an extended period. In his absence, Santi Aldama, Jake LaRavia and John Konchar (illness) are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Vince Williams
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now