Vince Williams Injury: Out for season

Williams has been diagnosed with a torn left ACL and will miss the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

An MRI on Tuesday confirmed the diagnosis. A timetable has yet to be announced, but his absence will likely extend into the 2026-27 season. Williams made a total of 40 appearances between the Grizzlies and Jazz, averaging 7.5 points, 4.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per contest.