Vince Williams headshot

Vince Williams Injury: Practicing in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

The Grizzlies announced Thursday that Williams (lower leg) has been assigned to the Memphis Hustle of the G League for practice but will be recalled to the NBA immediately after.

Williams has yet to play this season while dealing with a stress reaction in the upper portion of his left tibia. While Williams appears to be ramping up toward a return, he is expected to remain sidelined for a few more weeks.

Vince Williams
Memphis Grizzlies
