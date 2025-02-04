Vince Williams Injury: Questionable to return Wednesday

Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Williams hasn't been in action since Nov. 19 due to a Grade 3 right ankle sprain. He progressed enough in his recovery to be deemed week-to-week in late January, and he has a chance at making his return to the court Wednesday. Williams has played in just three regular-season games and has averaged 5.3 points and 3.7 rebounds over 15.0 minutes per contest.