Vince Williams headshot

Vince Williams Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

After coming three points and one rebound shy of a double-double in Tuesday's win against the Suns, Williams won't play in the second game of a back-to-back against the Clippers. GG Jackson might get a bigger role for Memphis against Los Angeles with Williams on the mend.

Vince Williams
Memphis Grizzlies
