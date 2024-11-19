Vince Williams Injury: Unlikely to return Tuesday
Williams (ankle) is doubtful to return to Tuesday's game versus the Nuggets, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Williams saw just seven minutes of action before suffering a right ankle injury in the second quarter of Tuesday's contest. In his expected absence, Santi Aldama and John Konchar could receive extended playing time off the bench in Memphis' forward rotation.
