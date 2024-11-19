Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Vince Williams headshot

Vince Williams Injury: Unlikely to return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Williams (ankle) is doubtful to return to Tuesday's game versus the Nuggets, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Williams saw just seven minutes of action before suffering a right ankle injury in the second quarter of Tuesday's contest. In his expected absence, Santi Aldama and John Konchar could receive extended playing time off the bench in Memphis' forward rotation.

Vince Williams
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now