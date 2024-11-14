Vince Williams Injury: Upgraded to questionable for Friday
Williams (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Warriors.
Williams has yet to make his debut in the 2024-25 campaign, though the questionable tag suggests he is nearing a return to game action. The 24-year-old has been ramping up for a return with the G League's Memphis Hustle, but if he is unable to suit up Friday his next chance to debut will come Sunday against Denver.
