Vince Williams headshot

Vince Williams Injury: Upgraded to questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Williams (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Warriors.

Williams has yet to make his debut in the 2024-25 campaign, though the questionable tag suggests he is nearing a return to game action. The 24-year-old has been ramping up for a return with the G League's Memphis Hustle, but if he is unable to suit up Friday his next chance to debut will come Sunday against Denver.

Vince Williams
Memphis Grizzlies
