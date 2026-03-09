Vince Williams headshot

Vince Williams Injury: Waived by Jazz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The Jazz waived Williams (knee) on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Williams was diagnosed with a torn ACL back on Feb. 24 and is likely to miss the beginning of the 2026-27 season. With this transaction, the Jazz will be able to add someone to the vacated roster spot. Once healthy, Williams will likely draw considerable interest on the open market.

