Vince Williams Injury: Waived by Jazz
The Jazz waived Williams (knee) on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Williams was diagnosed with a torn ACL back on Feb. 24 and is likely to miss the beginning of the 2026-27 season. With this transaction, the Jazz will be able to add someone to the vacated roster spot. Once healthy, Williams will likely draw considerable interest on the open market.
Vince Williams
Free Agent
