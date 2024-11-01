Vince Williams Injury: Will remain out for multiple weeks
The Grizzlies announced Friday that Williams (lower leg) continues to progress in his rehab and is expected to return to play within 2-to-4 weeks.
Williams missed all of training camp and the preseason due to a stress reaction in the upper portion of his left tibia, and he's remained sidelined to start the regular season. After a breakout season for the injury-riddled Grizzlies last season, Williams will be looking at a reduced role when cleared, especially if Memphis is healthy.
