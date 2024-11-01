Fantasy Basketball
Vince Williams Injury: Will remain out for multiple weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

The Grizzlies announced Friday that Williams (lower leg) continues to progress in his rehab and is expected to return to play within 2-to-4 weeks.

Williams missed all of training camp and the preseason due to a stress reaction in the upper portion of his left tibia, and he's remained sidelined to start the regular season. After a breakout season for the injury-riddled Grizzlies last season, Williams will be looking at a reduced role when cleared, especially if Memphis is healthy.

Vince Williams
Memphis Grizzlies
