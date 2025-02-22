Vince Williams News: Available to play Sunday

Williams (knee) is not on the injury report and should be available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Williams didn't suit up for Friday's win over the Magic due to lingering left knee soreness, but the fact that he's not on the injury report for Sunday's contest suggests he should return to his bench role. Williams is averaging 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 16.3 minutes per game in four February appearances.