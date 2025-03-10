Vince Williams News: May be rested Monday
Williams (rest) is questionable for Monday's game against the Suns.
Williams started Sunday's game against the Pelicans, finishing with seven points, four rebounds, two assists and one block in 24 minutes. However, he could be held out for injury maintenance for the second leg of this back-to-back set. The Grizzlies will be hoping he plays, as they are already extremely shorthanded.
