Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vince Williams headshot

Vince Williams News: May be rested Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Williams (rest) is questionable for Monday's game against the Suns.

Williams started Sunday's game against the Pelicans, finishing with seven points, four rebounds, two assists and one block in 24 minutes. However, he could be held out for injury maintenance for the second leg of this back-to-back set. The Grizzlies will be hoping he plays, as they are already extremely shorthanded.

Vince Williams
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now