Vince Williams headshot

Vince Williams News: Plays well in limited minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Williams totaled 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 140-103 victory over the Jazz.

Ja Morant (hamstring) remains out for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson left this game with an injury to his face. The game was over in a hurry, allowing Williams to see extended minutes for the Grizzlies. This was Williams' first strong performance in several weeks, so fantasy managers will need to see it again before taking the plunge.

