Vince Williams News: Returns from sore knee
Williams (knee) tallied seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes in Thursday's 127-113 loss to the Pacers.
Williams missed the Grizzlies' final game before the All-Star break due to left knee soreness, but he was off the injury report entirely as Memphis kicked off its second-half schedule Thursday. Since returning to action earlier this month after having been sidelined since Nov. 19 due to a Grade 3 right ankle sprain, Williams has appeared in four games while averaging 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 16.3 minutes per contest.
