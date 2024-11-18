Fantasy Basketball
Vince Williams headshot

Vince Williams News: Sees just 14 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Williams provided three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and five assists in 14 minutes during Sunday's 105-90 win over Denver.

This was a disappointing workload for Williams, as the Grizzlies opted to get Luke Kennard and Jake LaRavia more involved off the bench Sunday. Williams has plenty of upside as he demonstrated many times last season, but it will be tough for him to provide consistent value with such a sporadic role.

Vince Williams
Memphis Grizzlies
