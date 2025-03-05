Vince Williams News: Set to set Wednesday

Williams will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Thunder

Williams replaces Jaren Jackson (ankle) as a starter for Memphis and could be in this role for several games moving forward. This will be the 22-year-old big man's first start of the season. He has played in only 11 games for the Grizzlies this season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game and shooting 42.0 percent from the field.