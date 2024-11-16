Vince Williams News: Well-rounded line off bench

Williams (tibia) played 24 minutes off the bench and finished with nine points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in Friday's 123-118 loss to the Warriors.

Poor shooting from the free-throw line aside, Williams delivered quality numbers across the board in his season debut, after having missed the Grizzlies' first 12 games with a left tibial stress reaction. Williams' return to action coincided with Desmond Bane's (27 minutes) return, and with Marcus Smart (ankle) also playing in his second contest following a multi-game absence due to injury, the Grizzlies are now back to full strength on the wing. As a result, Williams may not see his minutes pick up dramatically from what he received Friday, which could make it difficult for him to re-emerge as a meaningful asset in 12-team category leagues.