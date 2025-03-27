Vincent Valerio-Bodon News: Drops 25 points in win

Valerio-Bodon finished with 25 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 40 minutes Wednesday during the G League Rip City Remix's 119-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Valerio-Bodon ended the game with a team-high 25 points, and he reached this mark in an efficient manner. The 23-year-old doesn't typically produce at this level, as he's averaging 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists through 30 regular-season appearances across stops with South Bay and Rip City.