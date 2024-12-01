Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Vincent Valerio-Bodon headshot

Vincent Valerio-Bodon News: Sinks five threes in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Valerio-Bodon registered 23 points (9-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 44 minutes during Saturday's 89-76 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Valerio-Bodon scored a season-high 23 points, extending his streak of double-digit outings to three. During that stretch, he's gone 10-for-26 from deep.

Vincent Valerio-Bodon
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now