Vincent Valerio-Bodon News: Sinks five threes in G League

Valerio-Bodon registered 23 points (9-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 44 minutes during Saturday's 89-76 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Valerio-Bodon scored a season-high 23 points, extending his streak of double-digit outings to three. During that stretch, he's gone 10-for-26 from deep.