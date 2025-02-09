Vincent Valerio-Bodon News: Sinks four triples

Valerio-Bodon finished with 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 125-113 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Valerio-Bodon made his most three-pointers and scored his most points since sinking five triples en route to a season-high 23 points against Santa Cruz on Nov. 30. He's averaging 7.0 points per game while shooting 28.5 percent from deep across 29 G League appearances this season.