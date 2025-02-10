Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vit Krejci headshot

Vit Krejci Injury: Departs with back issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 8:51am

Krejci has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Magic due to a lower back contusion. He tallied eight points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal over 18 minutes before departing.

Krejci checked out of the game with 7:43 remaining in the fourth quarter and immediately headed for the locker room, and it didn't take long for the Hawks' training staff to rule him out for the rest of the evening. He'll presumably be considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's game versus the Knicks.

Vit Krejci
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now