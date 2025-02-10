Vit Krejci Injury: Departs with back issue

Krejci has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Magic due to a lower back contusion. He tallied eight points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal over 18 minutes before departing.

Krejci checked out of the game with 7:43 remaining in the fourth quarter and immediately headed for the locker room, and it didn't take long for the Hawks' training staff to rule him out for the rest of the evening. He'll presumably be considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's game versus the Knicks.