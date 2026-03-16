Vit Krejci headshot

Vit Krejci Injury: Doubtful for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 10:13am

Krejci (calf) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Nets.

Krejci is a minor rotation player for Portland, so his absence is unlikely to make many waves in fantasy hoops. Sidy Cissoko could potentially pick up a handful of minutes with this news.

Vit Krejci
Portland Trail Blazers
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