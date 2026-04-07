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Vit Krejci Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 3:27pm

Krejci (calf) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Krejci has missed the Blazers' last 11 games. With another absence potentially on the horizon Wednesday, the 25-year-old will have two more chances to suit up before the Play-In tournament commences. In 18 appearances with Portland this season, Krejci has averaged 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.6 steals across 19.9 minutes of work.

Vit Krejci
Portland Trail Blazers
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