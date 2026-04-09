Vit Krejci Injury: Game-time call for Friday
Krejci (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Krejci is in danger of missing a 13th straight game, though the fact that he's been upgraded to questionable is a sign he's trending in the right direction. Portland should have another update on his availability closer to tipoff.
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