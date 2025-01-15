Vit Krejci Injury: Goes to locker room

Krejci went back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The reason for Krejci's exit is unknown, but he'll head back to the locker room for further evaluation. The Hawks are already rather thin due to injuries, though Krejci's departure could mean more minutes for Keaton Wallace, Garrison Mathews and Daeqwon Plowden.