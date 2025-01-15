Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vit Krejci headshot

Vit Krejci Injury: Goes to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Krejci went back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The reason for Krejci's exit is unknown, but he'll head back to the locker room for further evaluation. The Hawks are already rather thin due to injuries, though Krejci's departure could mean more minutes for Keaton Wallace, Garrison Mathews and Daeqwon Plowden.

Vit Krejci
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now