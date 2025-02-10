Vit Krejci Injury: Heading to locker room

Krejci went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Magic due to an apparent back injury, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Krejci was fouled hard and landed on his back, but he managed to make his free throw before going in to get assessed further. Caris LeVert and Zaccarie Risacher would pick up the slack in the frontcourt if Krejci is unable to return.