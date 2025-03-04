Fantasy Basketball
Vit Krejci headshot

Vit Krejci Injury: Heads to G League for rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 2:29pm

Atlanta assigned Krejci to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Tuesday.

The Hawks announced Feb. 12 that Krejci was diagnosed with a non-displaced lumbar fracture and would be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks. He's presumably going to the G League to start ramping up again, so the assignment could be a sign that he'll soon be ready to start playing in games for Atlanta.

Vit Krejci
Atlanta Hawks
Vit Krejci
Atlanta Hawks
