Vit Krejci Injury: Heads to G League for rehab
Atlanta assigned Krejci to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Tuesday.
The Hawks announced Feb. 12 that Krejci was diagnosed with a non-displaced lumbar fracture and would be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks. He's presumably going to the G League to start ramping up again, so the assignment could be a sign that he'll soon be ready to start playing in games for Atlanta.
