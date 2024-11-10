Vit Krejci Injury: Not close to returning

Krejci (adductor) will likely miss at least a few more weeks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Krejci is due for re-evaluation this week but isn't close to returning to game action. He played double-digit minutes in each of his first four appearances this season, but he's one of a handful of wing players sidelined for an extended period, joining De'Andre Hunter (knee), Kobe Bufkin (shoulder) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring).