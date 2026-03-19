Vit Krejci Injury: Questionable for Friday
Krejci (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.
Krejci is in danger of missing a third consecutive contest due to a left calf contusion. If the 25-year-old is unable to give it a go Friday, Kris Murray and Blake Wesley would be candidates to see a slight bump in minutes.
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