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Vit Krejci Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Krejci (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

Krejci is in danger of missing a third consecutive contest due to a left calf contusion. If the 25-year-old is unable to give it a go Friday, Kris Murray and Blake Wesley would be candidates to see a slight bump in minutes.

Vit Krejci
Portland Trail Blazers
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