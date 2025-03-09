Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vit Krejci headshot

Vit Krejci Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Krejci (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Krejci has been sidelined for the Hawks' last 10 games due to a non-displaced lumbar fracture. He's progressed enough in his recovery to be given the questionable tag for Monday's game, but he'll have to at least go through pregame warmups before a determination on his status is made. Krejci was averaging 10.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds over 27.2 minutes across the 20 games prior to his injury.

Vit Krejci
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now