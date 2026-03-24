Vit Krejci headshot

Vit Krejci Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Krejci (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Krejci hasn't taken the court since March 15 after suffering a left calf injury, but he appears to be approaching a return. The team may elect to see how he fares in shootaround or pregame warmups before providing another update on his availability for Wednesday.

Vit Krejci
Portland Trail Blazers
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