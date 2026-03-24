Vit Krejci Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Krejci (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Krejci hasn't taken the court since March 15 after suffering a left calf injury, but he appears to be approaching a return. The team may elect to see how he fares in shootaround or pregame warmups before providing another update on his availability for Wednesday.
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