Vit Krejci headshot

Vit Krejci Injury: Remaining out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Krejci (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Krejci will miss a 12th consecutive contest due to a left calf contusion and remains without a clear timetable for a return. His next chance to play will come Friday against the Clippers.

Vit Krejci
Portland Trail Blazers
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