Vit Krejci Injury: Remaining out Wednesday
Krejci (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Krejci will miss a 12th consecutive contest due to a left calf contusion and remains without a clear timetable for a return. His next chance to play will come Friday against the Clippers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vit Krejci See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 26 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2019 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1821 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 1623 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 562 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vit Krejci See More