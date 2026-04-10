Vit Krejci Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Krejci (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, per Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland.
Despite being upgraded to questionable and considered a game-time call heading into the contest, Krejci will ultimately sit out his 13th consecutive game due to a lingering left calf contusion. With Krejci remaining on the sidelines, he will have just one final opportunity to suit up in Sunday's regular-season finale before the start of the Play-In Tournament.
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