Vit Krejci Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday
Krejci (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Krejci sustained the lower back contusion on a hard fall in the fourth quarter of Monday's win over the Magic. The 24-year-old's next chance to play will come after the All-Star break against the Magic on Feb. 20. Caris LeVert and Terance Mann are candidates for an uptick in playing time with Krejci on the shelf.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now