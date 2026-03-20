Vit Krejci headshot

Vit Krejci Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Krejci (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Krejci will miss a third straight game due to a left calf contusion, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday in Denver. With the 25-year-old guard unavailable, Kris Murray and Scoot Henderson are candidates for increased playing time, while Blake Wesley could rejoin the rotation.

Vit Krejci
Portland Trail Blazers
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