Vit Krejci headshot

Vit Krejci Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 1:37pm

Krejci (calf) is out for Monday's game against the Nets.

A bruised left calf will cost Krejci a fifth straight contest Monday. With the swingman sidelined, the likes of Scoot Henderson, Kris Murray and Matisse Thybulle are each in position for added minutes.

Vit Krejci
Portland Trail Blazers
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