Vit Krejci Injury: Ruled out Monday
Krejci (calf) is out for Monday's game against the Nets.
A bruised left calf will cost Krejci a fifth straight contest Monday. With the swingman sidelined, the likes of Scoot Henderson, Kris Murray and Matisse Thybulle are each in position for added minutes.
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