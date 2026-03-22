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Vit Krejci Injury: Ruled out vs. Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Krejci (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Krejci will end up missing a fourth consecutive game while recovering from a left calf contusion, and his next chance to return is Monday against the Nets. Kris Murray and Scoot Henderson should both continue to see a slight uptick in minutes for as long as Krejci is sidelined.

Vit Krejci
Portland Trail Blazers
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