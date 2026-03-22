Vit Krejci Injury: Ruled out vs. Denver

Krejci (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Krejci will end up missing a fourth consecutive game while recovering from a left calf contusion, and his next chance to return is Monday against the Nets. Kris Murray and Scoot Henderson should both continue to see a slight uptick in minutes for as long as Krejci is sidelined.