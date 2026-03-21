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Vit Krejci Injury: Tabbed questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Krejci (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Denver.

Krejci has already missed three consecutive games due to a left calf contusion, and his availability is up in the air for Sunday's game. If Krejci can't go, Kris Murray or Blake Wesley could see an uptick in minutes.

Vit Krejci
Portland Trail Blazers
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