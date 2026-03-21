Vit Krejci Injury: Tabbed questionable
Krejci (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Denver.
Krejci has already missed three consecutive games due to a left calf contusion, and his availability is up in the air for Sunday's game. If Krejci can't go, Kris Murray or Blake Wesley could see an uptick in minutes.
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