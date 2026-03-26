Vit Krejci Injury: Unlikely to return Friday

Krejci (calf) is listed doubtful for Friday's game against Dallas.

Krejci hasn't appeared in a game since March 15, and that appears unlikely to change while he takes a doubtful designation into Friday's contest. With Krejci trending toward another absence, the Trail Blazers should have spots on the second unit available for all of Matisse Thybulle, Kris Murray and Sidy Cissoko.